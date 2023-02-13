Proteas Kapp, Ismail hit jackpot at Women’s Premier League auction

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Proteas women’s cricketers Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail have been sold for lucrative amounts at the first player auction for the Women’s Premier League to be held in India next month.

The women’s version of the IPL will consist of five teams, namely Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz, and Mumbai Indians.

Kapp and Ismail

All-rounder Kapp was snapped up for R3.26 million ($181,000) by Delhi Capitals while fast bowler Ismail was bought for R2.17 million ($120,000) by Warriorz.

Former Proteas captain and all-rounder, Dane van Niekerk, who was controversially left out of the national team for the T20 World Cup that is happening in South Africa right now because of fitness concerns, found a home with Royal Challengers Bangalore for R649,000.

Big-hitting Chloe Tryon also went for R649,000, to the Mumbai Indians.

Other Proteas players though went unsold in the early bidding, among them Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Tazmin Brits, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

A total of 448 cricketers put their names in the hat, with franchises allowed to contract between 15 and 18 players.

Of these, 179 are foreign players.

There would be more rounds of bidding later on, so that teams can fill their squads. Each team is allowed seven overseas players.

The league is set to run from 4 March to 26 March 2023, and will feature 22 matches at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

This story will be updated.