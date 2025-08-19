Destructive spinner Maharaj leads Proteas to crushing win over Australia

Playing his 49th ODI, Maharaj returned career-best figures of 5/33.

An incredible spell by spin bowler Keshav Maharaj snatched the game away from Australia on Tuesday, as the Proteas secured a commanding 98-run victory in the first fixture of their three-match ODI series in Cairns.

Set a target of 297 runs to win, Australia got off to a decent start in their chase, with Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh sharing 60 runs for the first wicket.

However, Head was removed for 27 runs in the eighth over, stumped by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton as spinner Prenelan Subrayen took his first ODI wicket on debut.

And once the partnership was broken, experienced slow bowler Maharaj ripped through the rest of Australia’s top order, with the hosts losing their next five wickets for just 26 runs as they were left scrambling at 89/6.

Marsh stuck his heels in at the crease, sharing 71 runs with Ben Dwarshuis (33 off 52) for the seventh wicket before Dwarshuis was removed by Nandre Burger, with Dewald Brevis holding onto the catch at midwicket.

That scalp signalled the beginning of the end for the hosts as Marsh (who hit 88 off 96) fell four overs later, and Australia were ultimately bowled out for 198 runs in the 41st over of their innings.

Playing his 49th ODI, Maharaj returned career-best figures of 5/33, taking his maiden five-wicket haul in the 50-over format at international level.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, South Africa were well anchored, ultimately reaching 296/8 in their innings.

The top order combined well, with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton combing in a 91-run stand for the first wicket.

After Rickelton fell for 33 runs in the 17th over, Markram (82 off 81), captain Temba Bavuma (65 off 74) and Matthew Breetzke (57 off 56) all contributed half-centuries, laying the foundation of an impressive all-round performance by the SA team.

Spinner Travis Head, who took 4/57, was the best of Australia’s bowlers.

With South Africa having taken a 1-0 series lead, the second of three ODI matches will be contested in Mackay on Friday.