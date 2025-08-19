Keshav Maharaj ‘relieved to tick the box’ after picking up first ODI five-for

Maharaj took 5/33, delivering a superb spell of spin bowling for the Proteas in the series opener against Australia.

Nine years after making his international debut in Australia, spin bowler Keshav Maharaj felt he had come full circle after securing career-best ODI figures on Tuesday, leading South Africa to a crushing 98-run victory over Australia in Cairns.

Maharaj, who played his first Test against Australia in Perth in November 2016, has since earned five-wicket and 10-wicket hauls in the longest format.

His return of 5/33 on Tuesday, however, was his maiden ‘five-for’ in the ODI format.

The experienced spinner produced a remarkable spell to take the match away from Australia, who were bowled out for 198 runs in the 41st over of their innings.

This after the Proteas top order had combined well, with Aiden Markram (82 off 81), captain Temba Bavuma (65 off 74) and Matthew Breetzke (57 off 56) all contributing half-centuries as the SA team compiled 296/8 in their 50 overs.

“To see it come together is super special. I was very fortunate to get the rewards. I put the balls in the right area, but it’s not often that happens (taking five wickets), so I’m very grateful and I’ll take that performance,” said Maharaj, who was named Man of the Match.

“It (Australia) is the place where I came to debut, so it’s a wonderful, sort of fitting and nostalgic feeling coming back here and getting my first fifer.”

Still going strong

Maharaj admitted he was relieved to finally achieve the milestone in his 49th ODI, with his performance indicating he was still improving at the age of 35.

“I’m not someone who bowls for five-fors. I’m a process driven person, so I judge myself on my consistency and my lengths,” he said.

“I think it was more of a sigh of relief to finally tick the box. You dream of playing international cricket, you dream of putting in match-winning performances, and the dreams keep building.

“To tick the box of getting a fifer will always be special but it’s probably more a feeling of relief than anything else.”

With South Africa having taken a 1-0 series lead, the second of three ODI matches will be contested in Mackay on Friday.