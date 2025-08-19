UPDATE: Proteas set Australia a target of 297 to win ODI series opener

Three of South Africa's top-order batters reached half-centuries.

While South Africa were well anchored on Tuesday, they were pinned back by Australia’s bowling attack in the latter stages of their innings, with the Proteas reaching 296/8 in the first of three ODI matches between the two nations in Cairns.

After being sent in to bat, the Proteas top order combined well, with Aiden Markram (82 off 81), captain Temba Bavuma (65 off 74) and Matthew Breetzke (57 off 56) contributing half-centuries.

However, having positioned themselves well at 223/3 in the 40th over of their innings, the Proteas middle-order struggled to get on top of the home team’s attack.

Mulder holds middle-order together

While all-rounder Wiaan Mulder managed to hold them together with an unbeaten 31-run knock at a little faster than a run a ball, the SA team were somewhat restricted in an attempt to pick up the pace over the last 10 overs.

Part-time spinner Travis Head, who took 4/57, was the best of Australia’s bowlers.

The hosts must compile 297 runs in their 50 overs to take an early series lead.

Earlier, shortly before the match started, it was revealed that Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada had been ruled out of the ODI series with an ankle injury.