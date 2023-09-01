Maharaj ready to return to action for Proteas

But Wayne Parnell and Sisanda Magala are unavailable, while Marco Jansen has been released from the T20 squad.

The Proteas medical team have provided injury updates on Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala and Wayne Parnell.

Maharaj has been cleared for selection for the remainder of the T20I series against Australia and the ODI series that follows.

Maharaj and Magala

The 33-year-old spinner has progressed positively through his rehabilitation of his ruptured left Achilles and successfully participated in the KZN Dolphins’ pre-season 50-over match against the KZN Inland Tuskers in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Magala has been ruled out of the second T20I in Durban on Friday due to a left knee injury. The 32-year-old fast bowler felt discomfort during training and subsequent scans revealed an infrapatellar tendinopathy. The medical team will continue to manage him ahead of the third T20I on Sunday.

Parnell

All-rounder Parnell has developed a recurrence of a left shoulder injury. A further update on the extent of the injury will be provided following a scan.

The Proteas lost the first T20 by 111 runs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Marco Jansen has been released from the squad to attend his sister’s wedding and will return for the ODI series, starting next week.

This story first appeared on sacricketmag.com. It is republished here with permission. For the original story please click here.