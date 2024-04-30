Rickelton, Baartman named in Proteas T20 World Cup squad

The side will be captained by Aiden Markram.

Ottniel Baartman has been called up to the Proteas’ T20 World Cup team. Picture: Louis Botha/Gallo Images

Aiden Markram will lead the Proteas at the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June, Cricket South African announced on Tuesday when they named their 15-member squad.

There were no surprises in the team, though uncapped players Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman, two of the stars of this year’s SA20 competition, have got the nod for the first time.

Rickelton was leading run scorer in the SA20 with 530 runs at 59, while Baartman took 18 wickets in eight matches.

Ryan Rickelton’s good form has been rewarded. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

The squad also includes three frontline spinners in Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin.

There is also a strong fast bowling unit comprising Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen.

Lungi Ngidi has missed out on selection, but will, along with Nandre Burger, be one of the two travelling reserves.

Two players who can count themselves unlucky to have missed out on World Cup selection are Rassie van der Dussen and Wiaan Mulder, both of whom are experienced operators and who performed well during the SA20 competition earlier this year.

T20 World Cup squad:

Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Travelling Reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi

Series against the West Indies

The Proteas on Tuesday also named a provisional squad for the preceding three-match T20 series against the West Indies. This group will change and have players added to it when management become aware of IPL player availability.

The provisional squad will assemble for a week-long training camp from May 13-17 at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria, with the final squad set to be announced prior to their departure on May 18.

Proteas squad for West Indies matches:

Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen.

Proteas’ group stage fixtures at World Cup:

Monday June 3 (4.30pm SA time): v Sri Lanka – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Saturday June 8 (4.30pm SA time): v Netherlands – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Monday June 10 (4.30pm SA time): v Bangladesh – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Friday June 15 (1.30am SA time): v Nepal – Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent