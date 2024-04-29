T20 World Cup squad: No matter who is selected, this could finally be the year for the Proteas

The preliminary national squad for the T20 World Cup will be unveiled on Tuesday.

Former captain Faf du Plessis could be recalled to the national squad for the T20 World Cup. Picture: Punit Paranjpe/AFP

Is this finally going to be the year the Proteas end their World Cup trophy drought? It could well be.

The national cricket team have always been one of the best sides in the world, but since readmission, they have stumbled over and over again at major global tournaments.

It’s not only that they haven’t lifted a trophy. They’ve never even reached a final, and it must be the biggest blemish that exists in South African sport.

Last year they were looking really good at the 50-over World Cup, after picking up some thumping victories, but they again stumbled in the semifinals and were knocked out by eventual champions Australia.

Now it’s back to the drawing board as they begin their preparations for the T20 showpiece which will be jointly hosted by the United States and the West Indies in June.

Squad announcement

And the ball is already rolling. The team kit was unveiled during the CSA T20 Challenge final at the Wanderers on Sunday, and the preliminary squad will be announced on Tuesday.

And while picking the right players is always key, considering the form the guys are in at the moment, head coach Rob Walter will have no trouble putting together a group of individuals who can go all the way.

At the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament, batters Heinrich Klaasen, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs and Quinton de Kock have all had good knocks, while the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada have impressed with the ball.

They haven’t been the star players at the tournament, but the squad will have sufficient star power and depth to do what’s required at the global spectacle.

Could Du Plessis return

It will be interesting to see whether Walter gives opportunities to younger players like teenager Kwena Maphaka and 20-year-old Dewald Brevis or whether he relies on older hands. Du Plessis has been wayward in recent years, but he has the experience to deliver when it is needed the most.

With all eyes on the squad, in the hope that they end the nation’s World Cup duck, we probably shouldn’t expect too many surprises from Walter’s squad selection, but no matter who he picks, this could finally be the year. We can only hope.