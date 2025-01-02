Maphaka to become Proteas’ youngest Test debutant in second Pakistan Test

The Proteas go into the second Test 1-0 up and with three changes to the side that won in Centurion on Sunday.

Rising Proteas star Kwena Maphaka will make it a three-peat when he becomes South Africa’s youngest ever Test debutant in the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands at Cape Town, starting on Friday morning.

Maphaka has already rewritten the history books by becoming the Proteas’ youngest ever player, at 18 years and 137 days old, when he made his T20I debut against the West Indies in August last year.

It broke a record held by current Proteas national convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang, who made his ODI debut for the Proteas in 1999 at the age of 18 years and 314 days, also against the West Indies.

Maphaka went on to become the Proteas’ youngest ODI debutant, in the second ODI against Pakistan also at Newlands last month, at 18 years and 255 days, breaking the aforementioned Mpitsang’s record.

He will now break former Proteas spinner Paul Adams’ Proteas Test debut record, set against England in 1995, at the age of 18 years and 340 days, when he takes the field against Pakistan on Friday at the age of 18 years and 270 days.

‘Extra pace’

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said at the team’s pre-match press conference on Thursday that the youngster had immense talent and that the team were looking forward to seeing him reach his potential.

“Kwena’s selection is more (about) potential than anything. But he obviously exudes the talent that he has shown. We wanted to go with an extra bit of pace as well, so that’s where his selection came into it and unfortunately a guy like Dane Paterson, who has been superb for us, misses out,” explained Bavuma.

“We are quite excited for Kwena as well. Also considering the fact that the series is on the line you want to give an opportunity to a young guy when there are consequences in the game.

“I think whatever happens for him from a performance point of view, it will stand him in good stead. So I am super excited for Kwena. I am sure he will be looking forward to running in with KG (Kagiso Rabada) over the next five days. I am excited for the young talent.”

It has been a whirlwind year for teenage pace sensation Maphaka, who’s brilliant showing in the U19 Cricket World Cup on home soil, where he finished as the top wicket taker and was named Player of the Tournament, put his name on the map.

Despite being in his final year at St Stithians College in Johannesburg, he was signed by the Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL, and has continued to rise from there, while juggling school and sport, as he made his international debut in the Caribbean.

‘Strong competitior’

Bavuma explained that although he shows little emotion, he has a strong understanding of the game and is a fierce competitor.

“He doesn’t show much emotion in and around the team. But he is a super confident young guy. He seems to have a better understanding of his game at his age,” said Bavuma.

“He is a strong competitor as well. You kind of see it in all the other things we do, whether it’s playing soccer (or other stuff).

“He seems like he wants to be the man for the team. I guess that’s all that he’s known, albeit it was school cricket. But I think he has the characteristics to fulfil his potential and for us it is about supporting him and making him feel free to continue being the player that he is.”

The Proteas have made two other changes from the team that beat Pakistan in the opening Test in Centurion last week, with Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj coming in, while Corbin Bosch and Tony de Zorzi, due to an injury niggle, drop out.

Proteas XI:

Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka