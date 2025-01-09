Markram confident Sunrisers can challenge for a third straight SA20 title

The Sunrisers lifted the league trophy in 2023 and 2024.

Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Eastern Cape poses with the SA20 trophy ahead of the final last year. His team are gunning for a third straight win this season. Picture: SA20

Though he concedes that it won’t be easy, and they’ll need to hit their straps again, captain Aiden Markram believes the Sunrisers Eastern Cape can challenge for their third successive title in the SA20 league when their campaign kicks off on Thursday.

In the inaugural season of South Africa’s most popular cricket competition, in 2023, despite winning only four of 10 matches in the first round, the Sunrisers went on to dominate the playoffs, beating Pretoria Capitals by four wickets in the final.

Last year they were the form team of the tournament, finishing top of the table before defeating Durban’s Super Giants by 89 runs in the trophy contest.

“We’re definitely pumped to try get a third win this year,” Markram said yesterday.

“Obviously there are no guarantees and it’s a hugely competitive tournament, so hopefully in a month’s time something cool can happen, and we’re looking forward to the cricket we’re going to play.”

Markram was full of praise for Sunrisers coach Adrian Birrell for creating a healthy team environment which had resulted in tremendous success over the first two seasons of the league.

“He (Birrell) is just a great man. He gets the boys together and keeps things really simple, and we try create a month where the guys just really enjoy themselves,” the skipper said.

SA20 is ‘getting better’

Meanwhile, SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith assured fans they would experience the same entertainment and quality cricket they did in 2023 and 2024, when cricket matches sold out stadiums in South Africa for the first time in years.

“Every year the cricket is getting better. Hopefully there will be some great games this year. There are some incredible players on show and the teams are looking strong,” Smith said.

“From a fan perspective we are investing heavily into the stadium experience again. The entertainment side is crucial for us and there’s something for everyone.

“A lot of it is about doing the same things really well. Two years in, the feedback we’ve had from fans is that the stadium experience is outstanding, and obviously for us that’s something we pride ourselves on.”

Third edition

The 2025 SA20 league opens on Thursday with a match between the Sunrisers and MI Cape Town in Gqeberha (starting at 5.30pm).

The month-long competition will conclude with the final to be held at the Wanderers on 8 February.

This year there will again be four playoffs, with the top two teams in the league stage squaring off in a qualifier, while the next two sides will meet in an eliminator.

The winners of the eliminator and the losers of the first qualifier will then face off for a place in the final where they will turn out against the team that won the first qualifier.