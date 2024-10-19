Proteas buoyed by recent Test series victory as they target Bangladesh

It hasn’t been the best year thus far for the national team in the five-day format, but spin bowler Keshav Maharaj says the Proteas will take confidence from their latest results as they gear up for the first of two Tests against Bangladesh next week.

The Proteas have won only one of their five Test matches in 2024, against West Indies in Providence in August.

They were buoyed, however, after beating West Indies 1-0 in their two-match series (with the first game having ended in a draw), securing their first Test series victory in 17 months.

“I think we can draw a lot of inspiration and confidence from the West Indies series and highlight a lot of positives that we did well,” Maharaj said on Saturday.

“But we’ve also had some good time to reflect and work on areas where we can get better.”

Eager to win away from home

The Proteas were ready to take on their hosts, Maharaj believed, after arriving in Bangladesh this week following a training camp in Pretoria.

However, while Bangladesh were ranked ninth in the Test format (five places below South Africa) the experienced spinner said they were wary of their opponents.

“I think we had a good build-up in terms of the camp prior to departing for Bangladesh, and then we’ve had two solid days of training with another two to go,” Maharaj said.

“I think the boys are just excited to get on the field. We know Bangladesh are really good competitors in their own conditions, but we also want to break the stereotype of being able to win away from home, especially in subcontinent conditions.

“I know the guys have really been precise with their practice and have been finding ways to combat the conditions we potentially could be faced with.”

The first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh starts in Mirpur on Monday.