Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Markram on SA20 opener against MI Cape Town: ‘DSG want to make early statement’

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

26 December 2025

07:33 am

RELATED ARTICLES

It's season four of the SA20 and MI Cape Town face Durban's Super Giants in their first two games.

Aiden Markram

Durban’s Super Giants captain Aiden Markram talks to the media ahead of the SA20 season opener on Friday. Picture: Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for SA20

Durban’s Super Giants captain Aiden Markram wants his team to make a statement from the off when they take on the SA20 defending champions, MI Cape Town, in the opening match of season four, at Newlands on Friday. The game starts at 5.30pm.

The Super Giants have not had the best three years in the tournament, but have a new-look team this season, with Markram in charge, having moved up the east coast from Gqeberha where he had played for the last three seasons, guiding the team to three finals, and winning the first two.

Interestingly, the Durban-based side’s first two games of the new season are against the star-packed MI Cape Town team – at Newlands on Friday and at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday.

“Playing against MI Cape Town is always an exciting game,” said Markram in the build-up.

“They’re the defending champions and will also want to start well first-up, but if we can get two good results against them in back-to-back games it will send out a bit of a statement.”

Markram though added all the teams in the competition would prove tough competitors over the coming month.

“Every team has match winners and world-class players. This tournament has high standards … but if we can play good cricket and get close to our abilities we’ll be sitting pretty towards the end of it.”

MI Cape Town ‘quietly confident’

DSG batter and team-mate of Markram’s, David Bedingham, added he, too, felt his team could go deep in the tournament.

“It’s a brand-new team this season and we’ve gelled nicely so far,” he said.

“Personally, I’ve very excited about it, and playing at Newlands first-up, the best ground in the world, and if we trust each other out in the middle, I think we can go a long way in the competition.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Experienced opening batter Reeza Hendricks, of defending champions MI Cape Town, said there was a “quiet confidence” in the camp.

“I’m definitely excited about the new season. It’s something new to look forward to again and the pitches are generally good in the competition so we’ll see how it goes.

“We were successful last year and because of that the guys are quietly confident. We have a similar group together so hopefully we’ll produce more of the same. But, it’s a new tournament and we’ll have to start well.”

Read more on these topics

SA20

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News NPA drop the ball in 2025: The cases it withdrew or lost
News Makgoba warns that democracy is under threat in South Africa
Politics Home Affairs staff overworked? Joburg MMC under fire for approach to crime in the CBD
News Former Gauteng health MEC passes away just months before corruption trial
Crime Call to deploy SANDF in Bekkersdal shot down

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp