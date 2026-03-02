Mashimbyi gives Proteas women 8/10 but says bowling department needs attention

The Proteas women's team have just beaten Pakistan in an ODI series and are next in action in New Zealand before hosting India.

Proteas women’s coach Mandla Mashimbyi has given his team an eight out of 10 score for the season, but says they will have to improve their bowling effort in the coming weeks and months when they take on New Zealand, India and play at the T20 World Cup in June and July in England and Wales.

The Proteas recently beat Pakistan 2-1 in both their T20 and ODI series’ and before that also beat Ireland women in T20 and ODI series.

Laura Wolvaardt and her team were made to work hard for their recent wins against Pakistan and in fact lost the third matches in both the T20 and ODI series’.

Improvement and growth

“You want to win series’ knowing you won them convincingly,” said Mashimbyi after Sunday’s Black Day defeat to Pakistan.

“We played some good cricket (over the series), but it feels like the positive side of things and negative side of things are not too far apart, in terms of how we fielded and bowled. There are a lot of things to sort out.”

When pressed, Mashimbyi added he’d give his side an 80% pass mark.

“I’d give the season an eight (out of 10). It’s been good. We played good cricket.

“I’ve seen players grow, there’s been improvement, different players have put their hands up, with bat and ball, some youngsters have come in and made an impact.

“When you add it all up it gets me to an eight. This team has so much potential, there’s a lot more to come, and it’s up to me to find the rest of what this team can do. Hopefully we find it in New Zealand and take it into India and the World Cup.”

Bowlers need to step up

Mashimbiya said the bowling needed the most attention.

“It’s a mindset thing. It’s about doing the simple things well for longer periods. We’ve done it before at the (ODI) World Cup (in October and November last year) … it’s individuals as well.

“But we’ve got Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klaas coming back, and Marizanne Kapp as well, who understand what it takes to do the simple things well.

“From a batting point of view we’re sitting pretty. A lot of players are putting their hands up, so there are a lot of positive there. You don’t want to rely on just one or two players.”

The New Zealand tour starts 15 March.