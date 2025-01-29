MI Cape Town crush Sunrisers Eastern Cape to reach SA20 playoffs

The hosts earned a 10-wicket win with 54 balls to spare.

Ryan Rickelton on his way to an unbeaten half-century for MI Cape Town against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Picture: Sportzpics

Coasting to a convincing victory against title holders Sunrisers Eastern Cape last night, MI Cape Town became the second team to qualify for the next round of the SA20 league, booking their place in the playoffs.

Chasing 108 runs to win at Newlands, the Cape Town side raced to a 10-wicket victory with 54 balls to spare.

Opening batters Ryan Rickelton (59 not out off 56) and Rassie van der Dussen (48 not out off 30) shared an unbroken 110-run partnership, needing no assistance from the rest of their line-up as they carried their team to within two points of log leaders Paarl Royals.

Sunrisers innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, just three of the Sunrisers players managed to reach double figures with only opener David Bedingham (45) and all-rounder Andile Simelane (21) making valuable contributions.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada did much of the early damage, taking 2/14, and he was well backed by seamer Corbin Bosch, who returned 4/19 to keep the pressure on the Sunrishers as the visitors were bowled out for 107 runs in the 20th over of the innings.

While MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals were through to the knockout stages of the SA20 campaign, the third-placed Sunrisers were still locked in a battle with Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals for the remaining two spots.