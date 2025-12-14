‘I loved every minute’: Smit makes international breakthrough on Proteas return

The all-rounder made 56 runs - her first ODI half-century - and took her second international wicket.

Recalled to the Proteas team, 20-year-old all-rounder Miané Smit was pleased to have utilised her opportunity on Saturday, playing a key role in carrying the SA women’s side to victory in the first one-day international (ODI) against Ireland in East London.

Smit hit 56 not out and shared an unbroken 125-run stand with Suné Luus (66 not out) for the fourth wicket as they guided South Africa to a convincing seven-wicket win.

Set a target of 210 runs, the Proteas coasted to 211/3 with more than 13 overs to spare.

Aside from racking up her first half-century in her sixth ODI game, Smit was also given four overs with the ball, taking 1/14 and grabbing only her second international scalp.

She was one of four Proteas bowlers who took wickets, along with Nonkululeko Mlaba (3/43), Tumi Sekhukhune (2/32) and Luus (1/34).

Pushed up the order

Though she was initially supposed to bat at number six in the order, Dané van Niekerk needed to rush to the change room shortly before she came in, and Smit was pushed up to number five in the line-up. And she made full use of the chance she was given.

“It was such an opportunity and I loved every second playing again for the Proteas,” said Smit, who missed out on selection for the recent World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“This morning I told our batting coach (Baakier Abrahams) ‘I just want to go out there and enjoy it’, and it was such a cool game to be a part of.

“It’s my first home game. My parents were here and I know my brothers and grandmother and everyone was supporting, and I’m so grateful.”

Luus ‘kept me calm’

Smit was pleased to have had experienced teammate Luus at the opposite end during her innings, as they worked together to take the game away from Ireland.

“She played a massive role. When I came in, my first 15 or 20 balls I was so lame I almost couldn’t move, but we worked for a partnership… and she kept me calm,” Smit said.

“She’s one of my best friends in the team, so it was so nice achieving that hundred partnership with her.”

The second of three ODI matches between SA and Ireland will be played in Gqeberha tomorrow (10am start).