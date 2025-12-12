OPINION: Van Niekerk has proved she still has a lot to offer Proteas women

The experienced all-rounder made contributions in both T20 matches against Ireland.

In elite sport, experience is everything.

When Dané van Niekerk announced she was aiming to return to the Proteas women’s team in August, she admitted she had a lot of work to do to find a spot in the national squad.

Though she joined a pre-tournament training camp ahead of the Women’s Cricket World Cup played in India in October and November, she was not included in the squad for the showpiece.

And she admitted she was a little overwhelmed by the increased intensity in the SA team since she last played for the Proteas more than four years ago.

However, having committed herself to the goal of returning to the national setup, Van Niekerk put her head down and did the work.

And even after she was selected for the ongoing home tour against Ireland, the 32-year-old all-rounder conceded that she wasn’t expecting to produce fireworks, and she was merely hoping to contribute as much as she could both on and off the field.

Showing good form

But in the two T20 matches that were played against Ireland over the last week, Van Niekerk proved she still had the ability to make a real difference.

The middle-order batter made 62 runs in the two matches, and her 41 in the second game played a key role in taking the match away from the tourists.

Before the series started, Van Niekerk said she wasn’t sure how much she would be able to offer as a spin bowler, and she wasn’t given the ball in either T20 fixture against Ireland.

Nonetheless, her ability with the bat looks to be enough, along with her leadership skills.

With a total of 196 matches under her belt at international level, since making her Proteas debut at the age of 15 in 2009, there is no doubt she still offers tremendous value.

Advising captain Wolvaardt

Though she didn’t blow the world apart in the T20 series against Ireland, Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt credited Van Niekerk for her contribution in the 2-0 series victory.

Wolvaardt had also said before the series started that Van Niekerk was already proving her worth as a senior player at the pre-tour camp, and the skipper was pleased to be able to lean on her for advice.

Yes, there are more energetic and fitter players in the Proteas team, but the veteran all-rounder has something none of the youngsters can offer, and it’s so valuable it will be surprising if Van Niekerk is not included in the SA squad for the T20 World Cup to be hosted by England and Wales in June next year.

She offers something no amount of talent can provide or money can buy. She has experience.

And though she might improve her form further in the build-up to the World Cup, for now, that experience looks to be enough to ensure she will stick around for the foreseeable future.