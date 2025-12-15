‘We’ve spoken about intent’: Proteas women target series win over Ireland

Tazmin Brits hopes to combine better with fellow top-order batter Lara Goodall.

They will turn out as firm favourites to wrap up a series win with a game to spare, but Tazmin Brits says the Proteas top-order batters are aiming to show more intent in the second one-day international (ODI) against Ireland in Gqeberha on Tuesday (10am start).

In the opening game of the three-match series in East London at the weekend, the SA team coasted to a seven-wicket victory with more than 10 overs to spare, anchored by their middle-order batters.

And while captain Laura Wolvaardt got them off to a good start in their chase with a 31-run contribution at a strike rate of 129.16, fellow opener Brits hit 27 at a strike rate of 90.00 and No 3 Lara Goodall made 20 at a strike rate of 74.07.

Brits said she and Goodall hoped to build more momentum at the top of the order as the Proteas looked to stay unbeaten on their home tour (in both the T20 and ODI formats) against the Irish visitors.

“We’ve definitely spoken about intent, especially me and Goodall. We’re going to try and rotate strike a bit better and not hog too many balls… so hopefully for the next game we can improve on that,” Brits said on Monday.

Long-term vision

After missing out on the Proteas’ 2-0 victory in the recent T20 series against Ireland, Brits said she hoped to continue proving her value in the ODI series.

With the national side looking to end their long-running title drought at the 2026 T20 World Cup, after reaching the finals of the last two editions of the tournament, Brits hoped to play a part in that campaign.

The 34-year-old batter was also eager to play in the next edition of the ODI World Cup to be held in 2029.

“I’m definitely going to try and stay as fit as I possibly can, improve on my game… and of course we keep saying we want to be the world champs, and that’s never changed,” Brits said.

“Whether that’s my ambition or the team’s ambition I think that stays the same, so I’m just trying to contribute towards that.

“But I don’t think I’m done yet. Hopefully there are another four or five years to go.”