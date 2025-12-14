Luus, Smit guide Proteas Women to victory

Luus top-scored with 66* off 72 balls, striking six fours, while Smit registered her maiden ODI fifty with 56* from 70 deliveries.

Suné Luus and Miané Smit steered the Proteas Women to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Ireland in the first ODI at Buffalo Park on Saturday.

Luus top-scored with 66* off 72 balls, striking six fours, while Smit registered her maiden ODI fifty with 56* from 70 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

Their efforts ensured South Africa comfortably chased down Ireland’s 209-7, after the visitors were restricted earlier by disciplined bowling, led by Nonkululeko Mlaba’s 3-43.

After a delayed start reduced the match to 47 overs per side, Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.

Openers Sarah Forbes (42) and captain Gaby Lewis (14) laid a solid foundation, adding 45 in the first 11 overs before Tumi Sekhukhune (2-32) made the breakthrough, clean-bowling Lewis in the 12th over.

Ireland continued to build through a 48-run second-wicket stand between Forbes and Amy Hunter (32), taking the score to 93-1 in the 22nd over. Luus then struck with the key wicket of Forbes, shifting the momentum in South Africa’s favour.

The Proteas spinners tightened their grip through the middle overs. Smit (1-14) removed Hunter, while Mlaba accounted for Laura Delany (21) and Leah Paul (2) to leave Ireland wobbling on 139-5.

A late stand of 32 between Orla Prendergast (28) and Rebecca Stokell (39*) steadied the innings, but Sekhukhune and Mlaba returned to dismiss Prendergast and Arlene Kelly (six), limiting the visitors to 209-7.

Confident start

South Africa made a confident start in reply, racing to 38-0 inside five overs. Captain Laura Wolvaardt struck a brisk 31 off 24 balls before edging Orla Prendergast (1-31) to slip.

Tazmin Brits (27) and Lara Goodall (20) added stability, guiding the Proteas Women to 79-1, but both fell in quick succession to Cara Murray (2-34), leaving the hosts on 86-3 after 14.2 overs.

With 124 still required, Luus and the 20-year-old Smit took control. The pair combined for a stadium-record fourth-wicket stand of 125, batting with composure and authority to take the game away from Ireland.

Luus raised her bat for the 18th ODI fifty of her career, while Smit marked her first international appearance on home soil with a career-best innings as South Africa cruised to victory with 61 deliveries to spare.

The second ODI is at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

This story was first published on sacricketmag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.