Miller, Coetzee ruled out of Proteas white-ball matches against Pakistan

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

23 October 2025

The Proteas, though with different players in the mix, go into the series' following their 1-1 Test series draw with Pakistan.

David Miller

David Miller will miss the T20 series against Pakistan. Picture: Panjkaj Nangia/Gallo Images

The Proteas men’s white-ball team have suffered a setback in that David Miller and Gerald Coetzee have been ruled out of the T20 and ODI series in Pakistan over the next few weeks.

Miller, who was set to lead the T20 side in the three-match series from Tuesday next week to Saturday, has been sidelined after scans conducted on Wednesday confirmed he had sustained a grade one right hamstring strain during training in the build-up to the tour. He will now begin a phased rehabilitation program.

Coetzee has been ruled out of both the T20 and three-match ODI series, scheduled from 4 to 8 November, due to a pectoral muscle injury.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury while bowling during the one-off T20 against Namibia in Windhoek earlier this month.

Batters Matthew Breetzke and uncapped Tony de Zorzi have been added to the T20 squad, while Titans batter Donovan Ferreira will captain the T20 side.

Dolphins paceman Ottneil Baartman has been named as Coetzee’s replacement in the ODI squad.

The T20 squad will depart for Islamabad from OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

The white-ball teams go into the series’ on the back of the Test side winning the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Thursday, to ensure a 1-1 series draw.

Proteas T20 squad against Pakistan

Donovan Ferreira (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane and Lizaad Williams

Proteas ODI squad against Pakistan

Matthew Breetzke (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile and Lizaad Williams

Fixtures

T20 Series

1st T20: Tuesday, 28 October
Pakistan v South Africa: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
2nd T20: Friday, 31 October
Pakistan v South Africa: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
3rd T20I: Saturday, 1 November
Pakistan v South Africa: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

ODI Series

1st ODI: Tuesday, 4 November
Pakistan v South Africa: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
2nd ODI: Thursday, 6 November
Pakistan v South Africa: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
3rd ODI: Saturday, 8 November
Pakistan v South Africa: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Proteas cricket team

