Proteas cruise to eight-wicket win over Pakistan, securing series draw

Spin bowler Simon Harmer took 6/50 for the SA team in Pakistan's second innings.

South Africa coasted to a convincing victory on Thursday, wrapping up an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi to secure a 1-1 draw in the two-match Test series.

After resuming their second innings at 94/4 on day four, the lower half of Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbled and the hosts were bowled out for 138 runs within 50 overs midway through the morning session.

This left them stranded in an attempt to win the series, with the Proteas being set a lowly target of 68 runs for victory in their second innings.

Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 87, adding just one run to his overnight score.

South Africa’s attack was spearheaded by spin bowler Simon Harmer, who took 6/50, securing his first five wicket haul in his 12th career Test.

Harmer returned match figures of 8/125, while fellow spinner Keshav Maharaj (who grabbed 2/34 in Pakistan’s second innings), took 9/136.

Proteas second innings

The tourists had no trouble wrapping things up in their second attempt with the bat, coasting to 73/2.

While captain Aiden Markram was removed for 42 runs when he was trapped lbw by Noman Ali shortly before the scheduled lunch break, he did enough to guide his team to victory.

Tristan Stubbs was dismissed for a duck, but opener Ryan Rickelton hit 25 runs, hitting a six to carry them over the line in the 13th over of the innings.

Next up, the Proteas will face Pakistan in a three-match T20 International series next week.