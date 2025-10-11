Namibia stun Proteas in T20 clash in Windhoek

In a low-scoring game, the home team proved too good for South Africa.
Namibia have beaten the Proteas in a first T20 clash between the nations in Windhoek on Saturday, winning by four wickets.
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, South Africa scored 134/8 in their 20 overs, with Jason Smith top-scoring with 31.
Namibia replied with 138/6 in their 20 overs, reaching their target on the last ball of the innings. Zane Green top-scored with 30.
Proteas bowler Gerald Coetzee picked up a pectoral injury during the game and will undergo scans before any decision is made on his involvement with the team in Pakistan.
More to follow …