Namibia stun Proteas in T20 clash in Windhoek

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

11 October 2025

In a low-scoring game, the home team proved too good for South Africa.

Jason Smith

Jason Smith top-scored for the Proteas. Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images

Namibia have beaten the Proteas in a first T20 clash between the nations in Windhoek on Saturday, winning by four wickets.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, South Africa scored 134/8 in their 20 overs, with Jason Smith top-scoring with 31.

Namibia replied with 138/6 in their 20 overs, reaching their target on the last ball of the innings. Zane Green top-scored with 30.

Proteas bowler Gerald Coetzee picked up a pectoral injury during the game and will undergo scans before any decision is made on his involvement with the team in Pakistan.

More to follow …

