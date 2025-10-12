Pakistan well placed against Proteas after back and forth opening day

The Proteas will need a strong start to the second days play to stop Pakistan from reaching a big first innings total, after a strong first day from the hosts.

Hosts Pakistan will be pretty happy with the opening days play, after they reached stumps on 313/5, leaving them in a solid position against the Proteas after a back and fourth first day in the first Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

The Proteas will rue a few costly dropped catches that contributed to Pakistan’s two big partnerships, that has now set them up for a strong first innings score, on a pitch that is expected to become a lot harder to bat on as the game progresses.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq top scored with 93 off 150 balls (7×4; 1×6), and he was backed up well by captain Shan Masood, 76 off 147 (9×4; 1×6), as they shared in a 161 run second wicket partnership.

Mohammad Rizwan, 62no off 107 (2×4; 2×6), and Salman Agar, 52no off 83 (2×4; 1×6) then closed out the day in style with an unbeaten 114-run sixth wicket stand, and they will resume with confidence on the second morning.

At the start of play the Proteas enjoyed the perfect start to the match, with pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada trapping opener Abdullah Shafique (2) LBW with the third ball of the day.

But that was as good as it got in the morning session as Ul-Haq and Masood settled in and comfortably took them to lunch on 107/1.

Second session

They continued their good work in the second session, both batters bringing up their fifties, and just as they match looked to be getting away from the Proteas, a flurry of wickets saw them fight back going into tea.

It was spinner Prenelan Subrayen that finally made the breakthrough, pinning Masood LBW with the score 163/2.

In the final over to tea Senuran Muthusamy struck, having Ul-Haq sharply caught by Tony de Zorzi at short leg, followed by Saud Shakeel popping a return catch to the bowler first ball, leaving them on 199/4.

The final session then belonged to the hosts, despite Simon Harmer trapping Babar Azam (23) LBW early in the session, as they slipped to 199/5.

That brought Agha in to join Rizwan and they set about their impressive partnership that took their team to the close on top, although Agha lived a charmed life with him dropped twice, on 37 by captain Aiden Markram, and on 49 by De Zorzi, although that was an incredibly difficult chance at short leg after a full-blooded sweep.

The Proteas now have their work cut out for them to try and pick up the last five Pakistan wickets cheaply on the morning on day two, and respond in kind in their first innings.