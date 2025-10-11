Betway Best Bets

Proteas favourites against Namibia in historic T20 clash

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

11 October 2025

The Proteas take on Namibia in a first T20 clash between the nations in Windhoek on Saturday, ahead of their tour to Pakistan.

Reeza Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks of the Proteas during a training session ahead of their match against Namibia. Picture: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images

Namibia and South Africa will clash for the first time in a T20 international in Windhoek on Saturday (2pm) ahead of the South Africans’ tour of Pakistan.

The Proteas team, under the captaincy of Donovan Ferreira, are obvious favourites to win the game at 1.08, while Namibia are 7.25.

It’s likely to go South Africa’s way, but in cricket anything is possible — in T20s even more so.

The better options though are possibly in other bets for those keen to get stuck in.

There are options for the total number of fours and sixes to be hit, while best batter and bowler are also available.

Quinton de Kock, who’s back in white-ball cricket for the Proteas after a two-year absence, is favoured to be the best batter at 3.85, followed by Rubin Hermann (4.35) and Reeza Hendricks (5.20).

Among the bowlers, Gerald Coetzee (4.00) and Nandre Burger (4.55) are favoured to be the best on the day.

Check out the Betway site for all options and odds.

Also, see what’s on offer for the Test series between Pakistan and South Africa, starting in Lahore on Sunday. The second Test is in Rawalpindi next week.

Betway have Pakistan at 1.85 to win the first Test, while South Africa have the same odds, 1.85. A draw is at 40.00.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

Proteas cricket team

