New-look Proteas aiming to grab their opportunities in New Zealand

South Africa will face New Zealand in a two-Test series starting next weekend.

Zubayr Hamza in action for the SA A team against West Indies last month. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Despite arriving in New Zealand as underdogs, Proteas batter Zubayr Hamza says the inexperienced national squad are excited to prove their worth when they face hosts New Zealand in a two-Test series starting next week.

Less than half the members of the SA squad have any Test experience, with many first-choice players having been left behind due to their commitments in the ongoing SA20 league.

Hamza, however, was confident they could cause an upset. He also admitted they were hoping to shine enough as individuals to secure more permanent places in the Proteas team.

“This series is an opportunity,” said Hamza, who played the last of his six Tests against New Zealand in February 2022.

“A lot of us have not played international cricket and there’s not a lot of knowledge regarding international cricket, but everyone is keen and excited, and the only way you’re going to learn is by experiencing it. So from an individual perspective it’s a massive opportunity.”

Chemistry and camaraderie

Following a lengthy build-up as a group, Hamza said the SA squad were ready to hit their straps after arriving on New Zealand soil at the weekend.

While they still needed to adapt to the conditions, he felt their warm-up matches and training sessions would be sufficient to ensure they were ready to go.

“We’ve been together as a group for at least a month, and we’ve built quite a strong chemistry and camaraderie as a unit,” Hamza said.

“The directive we’ve been given from the coach (Shukri Conrad) is pretty simple. We are South Africans and naturally we are proud individuals, and as a team we’ll be resilient and try our best to do as well as we can.

“Every match counts and it’s going to be a challenge but we’re really looking forward to it. We’re going to compete on the park. We’re not here to participate.

“The facts are the facts, but the environment within the squad has been very positive. We’ve been working hard, and it’s about who performs best on the day, so we’re looking forward to it.”

The Proteas will face New Zealand in the first of two Tests at Mount Maunganui starting on 4 February.