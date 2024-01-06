Proteas coach defends weakened squad for NZ tour: ‘SA20 is lifeblood of SA cricket’

Shukri Conrad says he is disappointed though his team will start the series against the Kiwis as underdogs.

With the Test series against India now done and dusted — well sort of considering there is still plenty of chatter about the Newlands pitch — attention turns to the Proteas’ next assignment: a two-Test series against New Zealand away.

And the Proteas team for that series, much like the pitch in Cape Town, has also produced plenty of debate and talk, for it is a much-weakened team from the squad that did duty against India recently and will be led by Neil Brand.

The Proteas will have to make do without the now retired Dean Elgar, second Test centurion Aiden Markram, fast bowling star Kagiso Rabada, and many more, who’ll from next week done the colours of their respective SA20 teams rather than Proteas whites at the end of the month.

‘Lifeblood of SA cricket’

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad, while perhaps a little annoyed he can’t take on the Kiwis with his best team, is completely understanding of the fact Cricket South Africa pulled all the top Test men from the tour squad to rather play in the second edition of the SA20, starting Wednesday.

“The SA20 is the lifeblood of SA cricket,” said Conrad after the drawn series with India.

“Our hand has been forced (with regards the selection for the tour). The SA20 has to happen. It is unfortunate (that the tour clashes with the SA20), but it is what it is,” he added.

Conrad said he hoped such fixture clashes wouldn’t happen in future.

“It’s a balls up … somebody got it wrong with the scheduling,” he said.

“But we saw the value of the league last year. Hopefully we’ll (Test teams) find a way to co-exist with all the (T20) leagues around the world.

“Maybe the powers higher up need to take a stance on Test cricket.”

‘Give it our best shot’

The Proteas squad leave for New Zealand on 19 January for the two matches that start well after that, to give the players a proper opportunity to get used to conditions in New Zealand.

“A lot of the guys played against the West Indies in the A matches recently, but we’ll also have time when we get there to prepare,” said Conrad.

“We’re still going as South Africa … and we’ll give it our best shot.

“But, I hate the fact we go as underdogs because we should never be underdogs, but this time we are, so let’s not fool ourselves. Anything we come back with, be it a draw, or if we sneak a win, will be massive.

“Also, it’s great for a lot of these cricketers who’ll be going out there for the first time.”

Markram, who led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title last year, said he was looking forward to the second edition of the competition, starting in Gqeberha next week.

“It was fantastic last year and there’s excitement for this year’s tournament,” said Markram. “There should be more entertaining cricket again, it’s a format where you can be very expressive.”