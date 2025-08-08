‘A new slate’: Proteas look ahead after Test victory celebrations

The first of three T20 Internationals between South Africa and Australia will be played in Darwin on Sunday.

Having had sufficient time to celebrate their triumphant performance, Aiden Markram says the Proteas must now put their victory in the World Test Championship final behind them as they gear up for a three-match T20 International series against Australia.

The SA team defeated Australia by five wickets to secure the global title in the five-day format in London in June. And while the national squad toured Zimbabwe last month, a handful of key players were rested.

Having travelled Down Under with a stronger squad, Proteas T20 captain Markram said they were now looking ahead to the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka next year.

‘Exciting journey’ lies ahead

“It was obviously a special time for all of us, that Test match, so we have good memories to keep in the bank, but it’s been a while now,” the skipper said on Friday.

“Some of us have come off some good rest at home, and obviously now it’s a different format, a different venue, and kind of a different opposition as well in terms of the makeup of their T20 squad.

“So it’s a completely new slate for us now, building up to the World Cup in Feb next year, and it’s an exciting journey to start off.”

Unfamiliar conditions in Darwin

Markram admitted the Proteas were unsure about the conditions ahead of the first T20 match against Australia on Sunday, with the national team never having played at Marrara Stadium.

It will be the first T20 International to be contested in Darwin, and the first international match to be played at the ground since Australia hosted Bangladesh in an ODI at the venue in September 2008.

“We don’t have too much data to work with because it’s been quite a long time since a game has been played here, so we don’t want to look too much into it. We’ll take it in our stride on game day,” Markram said.

“We’ll try get a feel closer to the time. It’s still two days out so it’s a bit early to make a call, but we’ll have a look again tomorrow and hopefully try start building a picture.”