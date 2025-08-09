With senior stars returning, Proteas are ‘raring to go’ against Aussies

South Africa will face Australia in the first of three T20 Internationals in Darwin on Sunday.

After taking an under-strength squad to Zimbabwe last month, head coach Shukri Conrad says he is pleased to have some senior players returning to the Proteas team for his second tour in charge as national white-ball mentor.

With a handful of players having been rested after the SA team’s victory in the World Test Championship final in June, the majority of them (those who are fit and injury-free) will be back for the three-match T20 International series against Australia starting in Darwin on Sunday.

“It’s great having the experience back, obviously with Aiden’s (Proteas T20 captain Aiden Markram) leadership and the leadership roles that someone like Kagiso (Rabada) plays,” Conrad said.

“So I’m really excited about the next couple of weeks. We know it’s going to be a great challenge but the guys are raring to go.”

Building up to World Cup

Having replaced former limited overs coach Rob Walter earlier this year, Conrad said he was trying to juggle various goals with one eye on the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

While he had given younger players a chance to impress in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Zimbabwe last month, Conrad said the series in Australia (and other upcoming campaigns against strong opposition) would give him a better idea of squad selection ahead of the global showpiece.

“For me it’s really about developing, winning, and then potentially getting to what our best squad is for the conditions in India,” Conrad said.

“So I think these tours have great value for me as a new head coach and for the coaching staff, and obviously for the players.”