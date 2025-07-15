Next step on a ‘long journey’: Rubin Hermann delivers on Proteas debut

At the age of 28, Hermann shone in his first international match against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Rubin Hermann, seen here during a domestic match, made 45 runs for the SA team in the opening match of the T20 tri-series against Zimbabwe. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Top-order batter Rubin Hermann believes his experience at domestic level has given him a strong foundation as he embarks on his international career, after playing a key role for the Proteas in their five-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on Monday.

Playing his first international match at the age of 28, Hermann top-scored for the SA team, hitting 45 runs off 37 balls as they got their T20 tri-series campaign off to a winning start in Harare.

Hermann has played top-flight domestic cricket for more than eight years, and though he admitted he had followed a long path to the top, he was pleased to stand up in his first game for the Proteas and he hoped to continue delivering for the national team.

“I don’t see any tournament or innings I play now as pressure. Obviously there’s expectation to perform, and it’s more highlighted here (at international level) but my mindset doesn’t change against any opposition,” Hermann said.

“I’ve obviously had a longer journey than most, but I’m very thankful because it built certain characteristics in my game and maybe gave me some mental resilience that will stand me in good stead.

“This is the first step, but hopefully there are a couple more and I can have a decently long career playing for South Africa.”

Rubin Hermann receives his first T20 International cap for South Africa! 🇿🇦🔥



From the domestic grind to the international spotlight, Rubin’s journey has been one of hard work, grit, and relentless determination. 💪🏏 #WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/snvtuDyyKt — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 14, 2025

‘I want to win games for South Africa’

Though he shone alongside the likes of Dewald Brevis and George Linde in the tri-series opener, Hermann said he was a little disappointed that he fell five runs short of a half-century. And even more so that he didn’t carry his team across the line.

He fell in what turned out to be the penultimate over of South Africa’s innings, with the Proteas just 12 runs shy of their target.

“That was effectively my role, just to be there at the end, so I’m disappointed I couldn’t do that,” he said.

“Maybe I’m just nitpicking. Probably anyone would have taken that, but I want to be a guy who wins games for South Africa.”

The Proteas will face New Zealand in their next match of the T20 International tri-series in Harare on Wednesday (1pm start).