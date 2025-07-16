Proteas ready for big guns as they gear up to face Black Caps

South Africa will aim to extend their lead in the T20 tri-series standings.

Having taken the early lead in the two-week campaign, the Proteas are expecting a cracking clash on Wednesday when they turn out against New Zealand in their second match of the T20 International tri-series in Harare (1pm start).

The SA team secured a five-wicket win with more than four overs to spare against hosts Zimbabwe in the first match of the series on Monday.

A stronger challenge is expected against the Black Caps, however, who are one place ahead of the Proteas in the global T20 rankings.

“New Zealand is obviously a world-class side,” said spin bowler George Linde, who took 3/10 to play a key role in the victory over Zimbabwe.

“If you look at their squad, most of their guys have played quite a bit of cricket (this year) … and so have we, so it’s obviously going to be a good game and hopefully we’ll go one ahead of them.”

Not getting ahead of themselves

After earning a convincing win against the hosts, batter Rubin Hermann said it was important for the Proteas to stay grounded as they geared up to face a New Zealand side guided by former Proteas head coach Rob Walter.

While the win in the series opener had given them a boost, Hermann felt it was crucial to take the positives from that victory without getting ahead of themselves.

“In any tri-series, it’s almost like a small tournament feel, so it’s always important to start on the front foot with a win, just to get the morale up there and to get some good momentum going,” said Hermann, who top-scored for the Proteas by contributing 45 runs on debut against Zimbabwe.

“But obviously it’s a challenge that there are two different teams you’re playing, so it’s a question of taking the confidence but then playing New Zealand in its own right and own respect.

“Hopefully we can get a good result and then take it forward to hopefully be there in the final (next week) and take the series home because that’s the ultimate goal in the end.”

With two points in the bag, if South Africa win on Wednesday, they will take a four-point lead over New Zealand and Zimbabwe and place themselves in the driving seat for a place in the T20 International tri-series final.