All-round effort carries Proteas to victory in T20 tri-series opener

The SA team chased down their target with more than four overs to spare.

Shining with bat and ball, South Africa coasted to a five-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the opening match of the T20 International tri-series in Harare on Monday.

Set a target of 142 runs to win, the Proteas lost three wickets within the first six overs of their chase, but they were stabilised by a solid partnership between debutant Rubin Hermann and 22-year-old Dewald Brevis.

The duo shared 72 runs for the fourth wicket, keeping the SA team in the driving seat, before Brevis was removed in the 12th over. Brevis smashed 41 runs off just 17 balls in an innings which featured five sixes.

After he fell, Hermann was dismissed for 45 off 37 when seamer Richard Ngarava flattened his off-stump a few overs later.

They had done enough, however, to take the pressure off the middle-order as the Proteas cruised to 142/5 with 25 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Zimbabwe’s top order were pinned back by frontline bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger during the powerplay, and they found themselves struggling at 39/2 in the eighth over.

Veteran skipper Sikandar Raza anchored a recovery, however, as the hosts managed to compose themselves and launch a fight in the second half of their innings.

Raza top-scored for his team with an unbeaten 54 off 38, racking up his 15th T20 International century as he carried his team to 141/6.

Proteas spinner George Linde took 3/10 and was superb at the death, taking two wickets for just four runs in the last over.

South Africa will face New Zealand in their next match of the T20 International tri-series in Harare on Wednesday (1pm start).