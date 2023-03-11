No Bavuma double ton, Proteas set Windies 391 to win second Test

Ross Roche

There was to be no fairy tale double hundred for Proteas captain Temba Bavuma on the fourth morning of the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers on Saturday, as he fell early for a career best 172, before the Proteas were bowled all out in their second innings for 321.

After their first innings score of 320, and the Windies 251 all out in response, the Proteas have now set the visitors a target of 391 runs to win the Test match.

It should be too much for the visitors, who have struggled with the bat across all three innings, at Centurion and Wanderers, against the Proteas, with their first innings 251 their highest total so far, but that was only because of a fighting unbeaten 81 from Jason Holder, and last wicket stand of 58.

However the visitors could be buoyed by a crocked Proteas bowling attack, with a question mark hanging over the fitness of Rabada, although both captain Bavuma and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee said he should be fine, while Wiaan Mulder has been sent for scans after being hit on the finger batting on day three.

Too much

The target should still be too much for the Windies to chase down, but anything is possible and the second Test should be able to reach a conclusion over the final two days.

At the start of play the Proteas resumed on 287/7, but in just the second over of the day and having added one run to his overnight score, Bavuma tried to smash Holder for six, only to find Kemar Roach on the deep square leg boundary with the score 293/8.

Keshav Maharaj (10) then fell the same way a few overs later, finding Gudakesh Motie on the deep square led boundary off the bowling of Kyle Mayers as they slipped to 297/9.

Rabada (16) then came in and had a bit of fun, thrashing two sixes during his 10 ball stay, one each off Mayers and Holder, before he top edged a return catch to Holder, leaving Coetzee (9no) unbeaten at the end of the innings.