Captain fantastic Bavuma after second Test ton: ‘I wanted to let emotions out’

Ross Roche

Temba Bavuma was captain fantastic for the Proteas on day three of the second Test against the West Indies, as he plundered a stunning unbeaten career best 171 to lead his side to 287/7 at the close of play, which is a potentially match winning 356 run lead already over the visitors.

Bavuma came to the crease early in the morning with his side struggling on 8/2, and then proceeded to lead a stirring fightback as he faced 275 balls and struck 20 fours, to put his side in a superb position.

ALSO READ: Coetzee continues to learn after tough experience in second Test

The century is only Bavuma’s second ever in Test cricket, with him being known as a nearly man having scored just one century along with 20 half centuries in 95 innings before this match, and the relief and emotion was evident to see when he slammed Alzarri Joseph over cover for four to get there.

“From a batting point of view we had good conditions. Obviously coming in at 8/2 there is a bit of pressure. I think the areas that they (Windies bowlers) hit, compared to the first innings were much better. They really asked questions outside the off stump,” said Bavuma after the day’s play.

“So I tried to set up the game plan, I tried to stay in the moment as long as I could and I am where I am now.

“For a little bit (leading up to the century) I froze. It’s no secret the second hundred has been (a) long (time) coming. I tried not to go over the top with my celebrations but at the same time I wanted to let some emotions out. So I am quite satisfied I managed to get to that second hundred.”

Key partnerships

Bavuma shared in two key partnerships that helped the Proteas end the day on top, after being reduced to 103/5 after lunch he combined with Wiaan Mulder (42) to add 103 for the sixth wicket and then 71 with Simon Harmer (71) for the seventh.

The innings of Mulder in particular was a match turning one, and one that was vitally important in helping the captain get to three figures, with him admitting that the all-rounder is finally coming into his own.

“That was a key partnership I had with Wiaan. When he walked in I said to him that he’s got nothing to prove. He’s done it before at domestic level, he’s done it in the County (Championship) in England, so here is another opportunity for him to do that,” said Bavuma.

“He played with a good level of fluency. He put the bad ball away, and his defence was quite good. So I am happy for him. He will look to build from this innings. He has also been drafted into the ODI squad which will do a lot of good for his confidence.

“I think he is a good player for us as a team. Looking at our composition we have missed that general all-rounder coming in at seven and he definitely has the talent to do that. He just needs the performances and the backing to do it.”