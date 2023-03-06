Nortje ruled out of Proteas’ second Test against Windies

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies starting at the Wanderers in Joburg on Wednesday.

Nortje is struggling with a groin issue picked up during the Proteas‘ first Test win against the men from the Caribbean last week.

Nortje returned match figures of 5/36 and 1/48. The Proteas won the game by 87 runs.

A replacement for the 29-year-old speedster has not been named.

Mulder or Rickelton?

With no other frontline fast bowler in the squad, Wiaan Mulder could get a look-in.

Lungi Ngidi missed out on selection for the Test series.

The other option for the team and coach Shukri Conrad would be to only go in to the Test with four bowlers and an extra batter, which would allow the in-form Ryan Rickelton to return to the side and strengthen the batting.

Meanwhile, bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has also been released from the squad for family reasons, with the first Test of the series subsequently his last with the Proteas. He will be replaced by Piet Botha in the coming days.

The second Test against the West Indies starts at 10am Wednesday.

SQUAD

Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.