Nortje to take break from Test cricket

Anrich Nortje is taking a break from red ball cricket to focus on T20 to return to full fitness. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje will not play Test cricket for the Proteas in the 2024-25 season.

A stress fracture in Nortje’s lower back ruled him out of last year’s ODI World Cup in India and this year’s SA20 tournament.

The 30-year-old returned to action in the domestic T20 Challenge and is currently playing in the IPL.

After Nortje was not given a national contract for the 2024-season, CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe confirmed to Rapport newspaper that the player wants to focus on T20 cricket next season to strengthen his body before returning to the longer formats.

Focus on T20 cricket

“We had a few conversations with Anrich,” said Nkwe. “Anrich is still part of our plans. He has asked for time and space to focus on T20 cricket over the next 12 months. He is not retiring from any formats.

“His focus is to strengthen his body and get physically fit build towards ODI cricket and maybe be ready for the Champions Trophy tournament in 2025 if his body responds well.”

Nortje has made himself available for this year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

