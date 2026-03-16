Proteas must ‘throw the first punch’ again in second T20, says Maharaj

The Proteas skipper expects the Black Caps to come out swinging in Hamilton as the hosts look to level the series.

After getting the series off to a spectacular start, captain Keshav Maharaj says South Africa need to maintain their intensity as they brace for a potential backlash from New Zealand in the second of five T20 International matches in Hamilton on Tuesday morning (8.15am start).

The Proteas, missing a long list of first-choice players who were being rested for the tour, produced a stunning seven-wicket victory over the Black Caps with 20 balls to spare in the opening game in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

However, Maharaj expected the hosts to come out swinging in Hamilton as they looked to level the series in front of their home crowd.

“We know the world-class side they are, so it’s not about getting ahead of ourselves,” the skipper said.

“We will take the positives and be prepared for whatever is thrown at us. Every game is a new opportunity to throw the first punch and be clear with our plans.”

Looking for more control

While they dominated with bat and ball in the opening game, Maharaj said the SA team needed to be wary of the different conditions they would face in the second clash.

He also believed there was room for improvement in the batting line-up after they had largely relied on debutant Connor Esterhuizen (45 off 48) to keep them in control in the first fixture.

“I think it’s just about taking a little more control with the bat. It was a tricky wicket (in Mount Maunganui) and maybe we can focus on absorbing pressure and identifying threats better,” Maharaj said.

“Mostly, I just want the group to bring the same intensity and energy to the second game. Hopefully we can put New Zealand under pressure again.”

Moving on

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who formed part of an impressive pace attack in Hamilton, said it was important for the Proteas to put the win behind them and focus on extending their series lead.

While slow bowler Maharaj took 2/25 in the first game, most of the damage to New Zealand’s batting line-up was done by seamers Nqobani Mokoena (3/26), Ottneil Baartman (2/22) and Coetzee (2/14).

The speedster felt conditions in Hamilton might be easier on the batters, however, and South Africa’s bowlers needed to ensure they hit their straps.

“Cricket is a game of momentum, so it’s always good to get on the front foot, but there are four games left so I think we just need to reset quickly,” Coetzee said after the victory on Sunday.

“Tonight was a bit of a weird wicket and the next one might be great, so we’ll celebrate the win but move on quickly to the next one.”