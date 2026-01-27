OPINION: Fans deserve to watch home teams in SA20 play-offs

In the four seasons that have been contested, the Joburg Super Kings have been the only team to compete in a home play-off.

They’re clearly getting a lot right, but one thing the SA20 organisers need to reconsider is the decision to choose play-off venues before the competing teams have been decided.

Holding knockout games at neutral venues takes something away from the experience for spectators who are attending the games.

In the 15 play-off matches that have been contested over the last four seasons, only one team has played at home, with the Joburg Super Kings competing in eliminator and qualifier games at the Wanderers in 2024.

Even Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who have lifted the trophy three times, have had to play all 10 of their play-off games away from home, which seems unfair to their fans.

Logistical issues and ticket sales

There are some obvious issues restricting the potential for all play-offs to be contested at the home ground of one of the teams.

This season, there were just two days between the last match of the league stage and the first play-off fixture, and the first three play-offs were contested over successive days.

So there are logistical challenges, but these could be alleviated significantly with a day off between each play-off.

The biggest issue, however, is probably not logistical. It’s a ticket sales problem.

Fans can’t book their seats for games until they know where they will be held, and even with a day’s break between play-offs, how many people would rush to buy last-minute tickets?

The league is so popular, it’s quite possible that the games could still be sold out, and the current structure doesn’t guarantee sold-out stadiums anyway, but it would be risky.

Final should not be played at neutral venue

At the very least, however, the decision to choose the venue for the final in advance needs to be reassessed.

There were four days between the first qualifier and the final last week, and if the winner of that game was given a home final, it would have guaranteed that one of the finalists would play at home.

And four days should be enough time to sell tickets and ensure a packed venue for the country’s most popular cricket match.

If the Sunrisers are playing the Pretoria Capitals in the final, the game should be played in Gqeberha or Centurion. Holding it in Cape Town seems senseless.