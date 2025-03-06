South Africa semi-final loss just latest knock-out blow: Four major disappointments

The Proteas have suffered another heartbreaking exit at a major tournament.

South Africa’s David Miller (left) and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson shake hands after their Champions Trophy match in Lahore. Picture: Asif Hassan / AFP

South Africa were beaten in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy by New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday.

They have now lost five Champions Trophy semi-finals — 2000, 2002, 2006, 2013 and 2025.

The Proteas also lost in the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and in the final at last year’s Twenty20 World Cup.

AFP Sports looks at South Africa’s growing list of disappointments:

World Cup 1999: Semi-final

Chasing 214 to beat Australia at Edgbaston, South Africa sensed victory with Lance Klusener in the mood. The swashbuckling left-hander took his team to within one run of victory with four deliveries and one wicket left.

But on the fourth delivery a terrible mix-up saw Klusener and last man Allan Donald stranded at the non-striker’s end. As Donald tried to reach the other end, Adam Gilchrist removed the bails. The scores were tied.

The dismissal sent Australia’s players into a frenzied celebration as a tied match meant they qualified for the final on account of beating South Africa in the group stage.

World Cup 2015: Semi-final

New Zealand batter Grant Elliott scored 12 runs off the last Dale Steyn over to knock South Africa out of the 2015 World Cup in Auckland.

Elliott had revived the home team’s rain-revised 298-run chase. New Zealand needed five off the last two deliveries when Elliott smashed Steyn for a six to seal a four-wicket victory on the DLS method.

Steyn fell to the ground in despair while Elliott celebrated his masterly 84 not out from 73 deliveries.

World Cup 2023: Semi-final

South Africa were looking like title contenders after a scintillating tournament, including a big 134-run victory over Australia. But come the semi-final they came a cropper, against the same Australia.

Under cloudy conditions in Kolkata, Australia bowled out South Africa for a paltry 212 despite a fighting century from David Miller.

South Africa fought hard but Australia outlasted them by three wickets to end another title attempt.

T20 World Cup 2024: Final

After another commanding campaign South Africa fell agonisingly close to a global title when they lost the final to India by seven runs at Barbados.

Chasing 177 to win, South Africa were well and truly on course for victory with 30 runs needed from as many balls with six wickets in hand. But they choked and lost.

After the final South Africa’s white-ball coach Rob Walter admitted the Proteas will only lose their “chokers” tag when they win a World Cup.