OPINION: There are no excuses for the Proteas’ latest shock defeat

What do we even say about a team that performs as inconsistently as the Proteas have done over the last few weeks?

The up-and-down performances are unprecedented, and all we can really do is sit back in shock, scratching our heads.

In both ODI series against Australia and England, the SA side were superb in the first two games, but in the third fixture (both dead rubbers) they were embarrassing.

We only watch sport because it’s unpredictable, otherwise there would be no point. And it’s not unusual for a team to be thumped one week and hit back with a convincing victory the next. These things happen.

But the performance on Sunday, in particular, was completely bizarre as they were given the biggest hiding seen in ODI cricket.

Head coach Shukri Conrad felt the poor showing was the result of a knock-on effect that stretched throughout the game. They dropped some catches and the bowlers fed off that negativity. The batters gave away one wicket, then tried to react and threw away another. And it just didn’t stop.

But even that explanation doesn’t make sense. Honestly, nothing does.

Not good enough

Sunday’s match was like watching Lionel Messi playing a one-on-one football game against a three-year-old with bricks strapped to their feet. In more than 20 years of covering sport, I’ve never seen anything like it.

What makes it even worse is that just a few months ago, our national team were crowned world Test champions.

And yes, we’re talking about different formats and different squads. But it’s still cricket. We’re not asking cricket players to enter a swimming gala.

And seven of the players who competed in the World Test Championship final played in Sunday’s disastrous debacle, so there goes that excuse.

This isn’t as simple as suggesting all teams have a bad day. It’s an issue that needs to be resolved.

In the build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 World Cup (on home soil) this sort of inconsistency is worrying.

These are professional cricket players and I’m sure we all expect better from them. They should also expect better from themselves.