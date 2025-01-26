OPINION: After a wobbly start, SA’s relationship with the IPL has come full circle

The SA20 league, which is supported by IPL franchises, has been a tremendous success.

South Africa’s relationship with the Indian Premier League (IPL) has come full circle, and after a wobbly start which resulted in one of the biggest scandals in South African sport, this season’s SA20 league proves that the partnership is going from strength to strength.

In 2009, after the second season of the IPL was played in South Africa due to security concerns in India, it was revealed that millions of rands in unauthorised bonuses were paid to Cricket SA staff members, which left the national federation in turmoil and resulted in the sacking of CSA chief executive Gerald Majola.

And while it took another 14 years for South Africa to get back into bed with the IPL, on this occasion, it has been a resounding success.

Growing in popularity

Since the SA20 league was launched in 2023, with IPL franchises investing in the six teams, it has become widely recognised as the second most popular cricket league in the world behind the IPL.

Fans have flooded stadiums around South Africa, with the popular local league almost single-handedly reviving domestic cricket in the country and attracting new fans to the sport.

The cricket that has been played this season has been excellent, and some of the games have had spectators on the edge of their seats, going down to the wire.

In addition, the individual performances of some new South African faces, as well as world-renowned international stars, have kept fans entertained throughout the 21 matches played thus far.

ALSO READ: SA20 fans have set bar high – now it’s up to the rugby supporters

Live entertainment at stadiums

And some unique introductions by the league organisers have ensured people are not just watching at home, but they’re making the effort to get to the venues to see the matches.

Live entertainment has been a big draw card, as has the approach to focus on attracting the youth and families to stadiums despite most of the matches finishing past children’s bedtimes.

The ingenious Betway Catch 2 Million competition has also given fans more reason to focus on the cricket than the beers in their hands, with a growing number of people already having grabbed a cut of the R2 million prize for taking a one-handed catch off a six.

Granted, CSA doesn’t really have much to do with the SA20 competition, and they can’t take much credit for the success of the popular T20 league.

But South Africa has done well to get back into bed with the IPL, this time with everything apparently above board, and local sports fans will hope the relationship continues.