WATCH: The eight SA20 fans who have earned a cut of R2m with one-handed catches

Midway through the SA20 season, more spectators will be eager to join the hunt.

After 17 matches in the SA20 league, eight fans have already earned themselves a share of the lucrative cash prize in the Betway Catch 2 Million competition.

As in the previous two seasons of the SA20, spectators who take a clean, one-handed catch claim their share of R2 million.

This season there is an added benefit for fans who have played the Betway Catch game online, who will have their winnings tripled.

First catch

The spectators got in on the action from the opening game between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, with Christopher Moolman holding onto the ball after Dewald Brevis hit a six at St George’s Park.

Two more catches

In match two between Durban’s Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals there were two more one-handed catches.

First Jonathan Seymour earned a cut of the prize money after Kane WIlliamson cleared the boundary.

Then Muhammad Waqas Anjum got in on the action, this time courtesy of a six by Will Jacks.

Fourth catch

During the 11th match of the league campaign, a fourth one-handed catch was taken during the game between Durban’s Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Kingsmead.

Fifth catch

In the following game between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals in Centurion, a fifth spectator joined the hunt.

Three in one match

In match 13 between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings last weekend, a total of three Cape Town fans also secured a slice of the R2 million pie.

The first ever one-handed catch in the competition was taken by a spectator at Newlands.

Another was secured later in the same clash between the Cape Town and Joburg sides.

Lighting up the stands at Newlands, a third fan then took a catch in the same fixture.

With 17 matches still to play in the SA20 league, more fans will be hoping to secure a portion of the cash.