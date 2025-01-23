Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

4 minute read

23 Jan 2025

09:16 am

WATCH: The eight SA20 fans who have earned a cut of R2m with one-handed catches

Midway through the SA20 season, more spectators will be eager to join the hunt.

SA20 fan takes a catch

A fan taking a one-handed catch at Newland last weekend. Picture: Shaun Roy/Sportzpics

After 17 matches in the SA20 league, eight fans have already earned themselves a share of the lucrative cash prize in the Betway Catch 2 Million competition.

As in the previous two seasons of the SA20, spectators who take a clean, one-handed catch claim their share of R2 million.

This season there is an added benefit for fans who have played the Betway Catch game online, who will have their winnings tripled.

First catch

The spectators got in on the action from the opening game between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, with Christopher Moolman holding onto the ball after Dewald Brevis hit a six at St George’s Park.

Two more catches

In match two between Durban’s Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals there were two more one-handed catches.

First Jonathan Seymour earned a cut of the prize money after Kane WIlliamson cleared the boundary.

Then Muhammad Waqas Anjum got in on the action, this time courtesy of a six by Will Jacks.

Fourth catch

During the 11th match of the league campaign, a fourth one-handed catch was taken during the game between Durban’s Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Kingsmead.

Fifth catch

In the following game between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals in Centurion, a fifth spectator joined the hunt.

Three in one match

In match 13 between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings last weekend, a total of three Cape Town fans also secured a slice of the R2 million pie.

The first ever one-handed catch in the competition was taken by a spectator at Newlands.

Another was secured later in the same clash between the Cape Town and Joburg sides.

Lighting up the stands at Newlands, a third fan then took a catch in the same fixture.

With 17 matches still to play in the SA20 league, more fans will be hoping to secure a portion of the cash.

Read more on these topics

SA20

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Lotto No Janu-worry: Banking app player walks away with over R30m in PowerBall winnings
Crime Vehicle shortage leaves Pretoria police stranded
South Africa Fixing JRA traffic lights to cost R70 million, over 1 300 UPS units stolen
Courts Dean Macpherson defends tender investigation as EFF pursue charges
South Africa Water wasted in Free State totals R3.7 billion in last seven years

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES