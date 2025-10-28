Proteas cruise to convincing win over Pakistan in T20 clash

The SA team took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

South Africa coasted to a commanding victory on Tuesday night, earning a 55-run win over Pakistan in the first of three T20 International matches in Rawalpindi.

After being defeated by unfancied neighbours Namibia in a shock defeat earlier this month, the Proteas hit back in convincing fashion to open their limited overs tour, which was set to include two more T20 games and three ODI matches.

Set a target of 195 runs to win, Pakistan got off to a decent start, with openers Saim Ayub (37 runs) and Sahibzada Farhan (24) giving their team a chance.

However, the Proteas bowlers were relentless, tightening the screws and preventing Pakistan from building partnerships.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz put up a fight down the order, contributing 36 runs off 20 balls, but he struggled in what was ultimately a solo effort as the hosts were bowled out for 139 in the 19th over of their innings.

Pakistan lost their last six wickets for just 57 runs against a Proteas attack which was spearheaded by all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who took 4/14 in his four overs with the ball, returning career-best figures in his ninth T20 International.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after South Africa lost the toss and were sent in to bat, opening batter Reeza Hendricks laid the foundation for the Proteas, hitting 60 runs off 40 deliveries as the tourists compiled 194/9 in their 20 overs.

Sticking around for most of the innings, Hendricks was well backed by some top-order and middle-order batters before he was removed by spin bowler Abrar Ahmed in the 18th over.

Another member of Pakistan’s spin attack, Nawaz, was the best of their bowlers, taking 3/26 after ripping through the Proteas middle-order to keep the tourists under pressure, albeit in an ultimately futile effort.

Having taken a 1-0 series lead, the Proteas were set to face Pakistan in the second of three T20 matches in Lahore on Friday.