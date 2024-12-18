Corbin Bosch called up to Proteas squad for Test series against Pakistan

Uncapped seamer Kwena Maphaka has retained his place in the squad.

Corbin Bosch will be hoping to make his Test debut against Pakistan. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Titans seam bowler Corbin Bosch has earned his maiden call-up to the Proteas Test squad, with head coach Shukri Conrad announcing a 16-man group for the two-match series against Pakistan starting next week.

Bosch, 30, has been in fine form in first-class cricket, boasting an overall tally of 72 wickets at an average of 36.75 and an economy rate of 3.24 across 34 matches. He also averages over 40 with the bat, showcasing his all-round ability.

Bosch recently featured in the SA Invitational XI side that defeated England Lions in Cape Town.

Other players

The squad also includes uncapped teenager Kwena Maphaka, who was part of the squad for the recent second Test against Sri Lanka, while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder retains his place as he completes the final phase of his recovery from a fractured right middle finger, which kept him out of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

If Mulder is selected for the first Test, Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke will be released from the squad.

Regular captain Temba Bavuma will lead the side in what marks the final Test series of the summer and the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle, where South Africa currently occupy top spot.

“We head into this series with a clear focus, with a spot in the World Test Championship Final being the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. We’ve selected a squad which gives us the best chance to achieve that,” Conrad said.

“It’s an exciting time for South African cricket and we’re particularly looking forward to this battle against Pakistan. They always pose a strong threat with the talented fast bowlers they produce and I expect it to be no different this time around.”

Proteas Test squad

Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Kyle Verreynne