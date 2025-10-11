Pakistan Test series: ‘Opportunity for spinners to stake claim,’ says Markram

Conditions in Lahore are expected to favour spin bowling.

South Africa’s Proteas men’s team will first have a look at the pitch in Lahore on Saturday before deciding on their playing XI for the first of two Tests against Pakistan starting on Sunday.

But, it is expected the South Africans will go into the game – their first in the new Test cycle – with at least two spinners, one being Senuran Muthusamy.

The other options are Simon Harmer and Prenelan Subrayen, while captain in the absence of Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, can also bowl spin.

First-choice spinner Keshav Maharaj will only be available for the second Test, if at all.

“We’ll have a look at the pitch, have our discussions, speak to the convenor of selectors and make a call,” said Markram ahead of the Test.

“Muthusamy will definitely play, and obviously we don’t have Kesh here. We’ll miss him heaps, it’s a big loss for us.

“However, it’s a big opportunity for the other spinners in the group to stick up their hands and stake a claim.”

Markram added there was a lot of excitement in the Proteas group to challenge themselves in conditions they don’t play in regularly.

“We’re not exposed to such spin-friendly conditions as we’ll have here, but it’s an exciting opportunity for all of us, to get it right,” he said.

‘Don’t fix what isn’t a broken’

Wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne also said he was looking forward to the challenge of taking on Pakistan in their conditions.

“The mood in the camp is quite good. We’re obviously coming off a successful home summer and previous Test cycle,” said Verreynne.

“But Pakistan is a difficult place to come to, however, the way the team have been going about things in the last 24 months this is an exciting new challenge.

“Obviously as Test champions there are expectations on us now, so there is a new pressure, every team will want to beat us that much more. It’s something we’ve spoken about, but importantly we mustn’t change anything.

“We had a good last 24 months, and as the saying goes, ‘don’t fix what isn’t broken’, so we’ll keep doing what has made us successful.”

The match starts 7.30am Sunday (SA time).