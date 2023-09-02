Pakistan women edge Proteas in thrilling first T20 in Karachi

The thrilling first T20 match was decided on the last ball.

The Proteas Women finished on the wrong side of a nail-biting contest at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday as Pakistan secured a five-wicket triumph in the first of three T20 Internationals (T20I) to take a 1-0 series lead.

Tazmin Brits continued her form at the crease with a Player of the Match performance worth a personal best score of 78 off 64 balls, including nine fours and one six, to help the South Africans post 150/3 before the home side produced a gutsy effort to seal the win with the last ball of the match.

Opening stand

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the Proteas got off to a positive start as openers Brits and newly appointed interim captain Laura Wolvaardt (44) put on an 85-run partnership for the first wicket, before the latter fell to Nashra Sandhu in the 13th over.

With her opening partner back in the dugout, Brits took charge of the contest, going on to bring up her eighth T20I fifty and her highest score in the shorter format. The top-order batter found a willing partner in the experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (19) before eventually falling in the final over as South Africa ended on 150/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Sandhu finished the innings as Pakistan’s leading bowler with figures of 1/20, aptly supported by Sadia Iqbal (1/22) and Fatima Sana (1/38).

Four run outs

In reply, the hosts responded well to the challenge posed by South Africa’s total as Sidra Ameen (33) and Bismah Maroof (37) top-scored for Pakistan to help them reach 57/2 at the end of the ninth over.

Despite suffering four run outs through tidy Proteas Women fielding, the host nation held their nerve and navigated their way out of trouble with the help of Aliya Riaz’ undefeated knock of 28 as the veteran all-rounder scored six of the eight runs required in the last over to hand Pakistan a memorable victory on home soil.

Kapp (1/24) picked up South Africa’s sole wicket with ball in hand, while Suné Luus showed her fielding prowess with two run outs in the field.

The second T20I encounter gets underway on Sunday from 4.30pm (SA time) at the same venue, with the Proteas seeking to level the series before the finale on Monday.