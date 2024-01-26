Fighting Capitals still have plenty room for improvement, admits Bosch

The Capitals have lifted themselves from the bottom rung of the SA20 ladder.

Though they managed to keep their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling three-run win over title holders Sunrisers Eastern Cape, fast bowler Eathan Bosch admits the Pretoria Capitals still have a lot of work to do if they’re going to challenge for the SA20 trophy.

After being bowled out for 125 runs in Centurion on Thursday night, the Capitals were saved by their bowling unit, who combined well to restrict the visitors to 122/9.

Bosch gave away just 11 runs from his four years, strangling the Sunrisers top order, and he was well backed by Wayne Parnell (3/33), Adil Rashi (3/30) and Daryn Dupavillon (2/21) as they carried their team to a nail-biting victory.

Picking up their second win from six matches, the Capitals lifted themselves from the bottom rung of the league ladder as they climbed to fifth place and remained in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals.

“I think we’re still looking for the perfect game, and I think on the batting side we’re still trying to strive for a lot more,” Bosch said.

“But with that being said, I think it was a pretty clinical bowling performance from the guys today and it shows we still have some fire in our belly. Hopefully we can take that forward into the next game.”

‘No need to panic’

Despite being handed their third defeat of the campaign, Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram insisted no alarm bells were ringing just yet for the defending champions, as his side remained in third place in the standings.

They will have an opportunity to bounce back when they host MI Cape Town in Gqeberha today, while the Capitals will be eager to build crucial momentum when they face bottom feeders Joburg Super Kings in Centurion later this afternoon.

“We’ve batted really well as a unit so far in this competition, so there’s no need for us to panic. There’s still lots of belief in the camp,” Markram said.

“We go again on Saturday (today), so it’s a quick turnaround, but there is by no means any panicking in the camp.”