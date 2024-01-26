Paarl Royals v Durban’s Super Giants: All you need to know

The home side are top of the SA20 log, with the visitors lying in second place.

Paarl Royals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will aim to build on his fine form against Durban’s Super Giants on Friday. Picture: SA20

In a clash between the league’s front-runners, Paarl Royals and Durban’s Super Giants will both be hoping to take a step closer to the SA20 playoffs when they meet at Boland Park on Friday.

The Royals top the standings with 22 points after winning five of the six matches they have played, and they will be eager to extend their lead.

Four points back in second place, the Super Giants will be equally motivated to close the gap and continue their seesaw battle at the summit of the table.

Here are all the details about the match in Paarl

Where and what time: Boland Park, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Paarl Royals from Paarl and Durban’s Super Giants from Durban

How to watch: SuperSport, channels 201 and 212

Squads

Royals: Ferisco Adams, Fabian Allen, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihann Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf

Super Giants: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Players to watch

Royals opener Jos Buttler is the second-highest run scorer in the competition, having racked up 245 runs in six innings at an average of 49.00.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has also been in superb form for the Paarl side, taking more wickets than anyone else in the league thus far. He has grabbed 11 wickets at an average of 18.81.

For the Super Giants, Heinrich Klaasen has smashed 200 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 183.48, and he will be dangerous if he hits his straps.

Last season

In the first match between the two sides last year, the Super Giants earned a convincing 27-run victory in Durban. The hosts reached 216/4 before restricting the visitors to 189/8.

In the return match in Paarl two days later, the Royals hit back by reversing the result as they secured a 10-run win. After compiling 169/6, the home side held the Durban outfit to 159/8.