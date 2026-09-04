Proteas beat Namibia for the first time, booking their place in T20 tri-series final

The SA team will face Zimbabwe in the series final to be held on Sunday.

South Africa had to dig deep, but they managed to maintain their composure at the death, securing an 11 run victory over Namibia on Friday to book their place in the T20 International tri-series final in Windhoek.

Having lost to their neighbours in their previous two T20 matches, it was the Proteas’ first ever win over Namibia in an international match.

Chasing 229 runs to win, Namibia put up a powerful fight, anchored by openers Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp who shared 119 runs for the first wicket.

Fast bowler Andile Simelane broke the partnership in the 11th over of the innings when he had Frylinck caught by sub Tony de Zorzi on the deep square leg boundary for 72 runs off 36 deliveries.

After Frylinck was removed, Steenkamp went on to make 61 off 44 before he retired hurt at the end of the 16th over.

Though the hosts continued to work for it, after the openers were dismissed they were ultimately restricted to 217/3.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Proteas were carried by openers Lhuan-dré Pretorius and Connor Esterhuizen.

The duo combined in a 156-run opening stand, which was the second-highest partnership for the first wicket (and the sixth-highest for any wicket) by a South African pair in T20 International cricket.

Esterhuizen was removed in the 11th over for a career best 88 runs off 40 balls when spinner Jan Balt dismantled his leg stump.

After he was dismissed, Pretorius went on to contribute 101 off 53 deliveries before he was bowled by spinner Gerhard Erasmus in the last over of the innings.

Pretorius – who was given a life when he was dropped on 23 – hit his first T20 International century, with the SA team compiling 228/4.

South Africa, finished top of the T20 tri-series table with six points, face Zimbabwe in the final in Windhoek on Sunday, 6 September.