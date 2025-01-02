Proteas bowlers will have to be smarter in second Test against Pakistan

The Proteas bowling attack is expected to be slightly different for the Newlands Test with Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj expected to come in.

Proteas allrounder Wiaan Mulder in action during the second Test against the West Indies in Guyana last year. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Proteas allrounder Wiaan Mulder claims the bowling department will have to be a bit smarter when they take on Pakistan in the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town starting on Friday morning.

Mulder is expected to make his return from injury in the match and could play an important role in a bowling unit that has been in top form over the past five months.

Since the second Test against the West Indies in Guyana in August last year, the Proteas‘ bowling attack has bowled out every team they have played against in both innings, helping them to six straight Test wins.

That is 120 wickets taken in six Tests, and they will be looking to repeat the feat in the second Test against Pakistan to seal a 2-0 series sweep, after they won the first Test by two wickets last week.

In last week’s match at SuperSport Park in Centurion the Proteas went with an all-pace attack, with Marco Jansen (seven wickets), Dane Paterson (six wickets), Corbin Bosch (five wickets) and Kagiso Rabada (two wickets) doing the job.

However at Newlands in Cape Town conditions are different, and although Mulder admitted that having outright pace in an absolute must in any team, some bowlers would have to change things up.

Bowling changes

The Proteas bowling attack is also likely to be a bit different as Mulder is expected to come in, along with Keshav Maharaj, as spin is set to play a big role as well.

“I don’t think it (the pitch) makes a difference in team selection. You always want to play a fast bowler wherever you go. This wicket, if you looked at that game against India last year, it didn’t matter if you bowled 120kms or 140. It was really difficult to bat on,” explained Mulder.

“Generally it (Newlands) is a touch slower than at Centurion and maybe has a little bit less bounce. So it requires a bit of a different skill. Rather than always trying to nick people off like in Centurion which is clearly the common dismissal, here you might have to bowl a touch straighter and change your plans a little bit.

“But having someone who has express pace no matter where you go is always important and I think that accuracy is very important here.

“Generally over the last couple of years it has spun more here than it does at Centurion. It is a little bit slower as well and maybe a touch tackier in the mornings. So you do play more spinners here.”

With this the Proteas final Test before the World Test Championship final at Lords in London in June, they will be eager to continue their fantastic winning run and close their Test season out on a high, so they can head into the finale in great spirits later this year.