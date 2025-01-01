Top 10 stories of the day: Plot to oust Ramaphosa? | 12-year-old gives birth to New Year’s baby | Who will be Joburg’s new city manager?
Today’s news includes claims that former president Jacob Zuma is conspiring with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to remove Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has rubbished the claims.
Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl was the youngest among many mothers that welcomed New Year’s babies at hospitals across the country.
Then, the DA in Johannesburg said it would not support Helen Botes’s appointment as the new city manager.
Weather tomorrow: 2 January 2025
The weather service has warned of thunderstorms in some parts of South Africa as well as a heatwave and possible fires in other parts. Read the full weather forecast here.
Lesufi and Zuma plotting to oust Ramaphosa?
The MK party has rubbished claims that former president Jacob Zuma is conspiring with Gauteng Premier and provincial ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi to remove Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president.
The claims surfaced on social media this week and suggested a fightback against “President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity (GNU)” is in full force.
It alleged Lesufi had met with Zuma to plan the collapse of the GNU, and that an ANC NEC meeting during the first few days of 2025 could see a push for Ramaphosa to be booted out.
New Year’s babies: 12-year-old among those who gave birth
South Africa has welcomed New Year’s babies at several hospitals across the country with the youngest mother being just 12 years old.
The Gauteng province was blessed with 13 newborns, nine of them boys.
The little bundles of joy made entry into the world just after the clock hit midnight on Tuesday.
DA says ‘dodgy’ Helen Botes is a bad choice for Joburg’s new city manager
The DA in Johannesburg says it will not support the appointment of Helen Botes as the new city manager.
This comes after media reports that mayor Dada Morero was pushing for Botes to succeed Floyd Brink. The Johannesburg High Court removed Brink from the position last month, ruling his appointment unlawful.
Botes is seen as a controversial candidate for the position because of several corruption and maladministration allegations.
Police dismiss claims of 23 bodies stolen from mortuary
The South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga has refuted viral social media claims about 23 dead bodies allegedly stolen from a mortuary in Barberton, describing the reports as completely fabricated.
“The Office of the Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga would like to categorically state that these claims are false and have no basis in reality. There are no reports or incidents of bodies being stolen from any mortuary in Barberton or anywhere else in the province,” said Saps spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.
Westbury community furious after pregnant woman dies at clinic
Tensions have flared in Westbury, Johannesburg, following the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.
The family of 32-year-old Miriam Singh said they have been left with unanswered questions after she and her unborn baby died at a clinic on Sunday,
The circumstances surrounding the mother and child’s death remain unknown while investigations continue.
Five more stories of the day:
- Seven dead, including toddler, in N4 New Year’s Eve crash in Mpumalanga
- Wiaan Mulder raring to go in second Test against Pakistan
- Unathi Nkayi mourning the death of her ‘spiritual twin’
- ‘We can’t send down food or rescue miners’: Police accused of sabotage at Stilfontein mine
- Ex-teacher accused of child porn and sexual grooming granted bail
Yesterday’s news recap:
