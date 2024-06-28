They will need to fight for it, but the Proteas have a chance to make history

On paper, India are the favourites for the T20 World Cup title, but the Proteas will be eager to justify the commitment of their fans.

If they are able to take one step further on Saturday and lift the trophy at the T20 World Cup, the Proteas will make history in more ways than one.

Having already broken new ground as the first national senior men’s cricket team to reach a major global final, the SA side will have fans back home on the edge of their seats from the first ball (4.30pm SA time) in Barbados.

If they beat India, not only will they be the first Proteas team to win a World Cup in any format, but they will also become the first side to go unbeaten at a World Cup tournament.

Tough challenge

But it’s not going to be easy. While the Proteas have had to dig deep, narrowly winning most of their matches at the tournament, India have been far more convincing.

In their Super 8 matches, India secured thumping victories over Afghanistan, Bangladesh and title contenders Australia. And in their semifinal against defending champions England, they were even more dominant, charging to a 68-run victory.

Conversely, the Proteas have narrowly edged out their opponents in seven of their eight games, and it was only against surprise semifinals Afghanistan that they managed to crush their opposition.

India are also ranked first in the world in the T20 format, and they lost only three of their last 20 T20 matches heading into the tournament.

South Africa, who are ranked fifth, lost 13 of the last 20 matches they played before the global showpiece started.

Title favourites

So on paper, it might seem like the Proteas have little chance, and there is no doubt India are the favourites.

But after winning eight matches on the trot, and having clinched some very tight victories, the SA team are on a high and will be full of confidence.

They also have little to lose. As much as South African fans have clearly been delighted with their progress thus far, they are also used to watching the national team collapse under pressure, and if it happens again people will just shrug it off. That’s what we always do.

Their opponents, however, have the biggest fan base in international cricket and they will be expected to win. A loss will not be accepted and they are under significant pressure.

That said, India haven’t won the T20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007, and they will be desperate to lift the trophy after being defeated by Australia in the 50-over World Cup final on home soil last year, which could give them enough of a boost to ensure they are at their best.

It’s going to be a spectacular game, and Saturday could be remembered as one of the most historic days in South African sport.

Come on Proteas. One more victory. Let’s go!