Proteas earn first Test series victory in India in 25 years

The SA team last won a Test series in India in March 2000.

Simon Harmer put India in a spin on Wednesday, guiding South Africa to a convincing 408-run win in the second Test against India in Guwahati.

With the Proteas having also won the opening Test in Kolkata earlier this month, they earned a series triumph in India in the five-day format for the first time since the national team secured a 2-0 win in March 2000.

After resuming their second innings at 27/2 in the morning on the fifth and final day of action, needing 522 runs to win, India were unable to put up a fight.

Harmer led the charge for the Proteas attack, who reduced the hosts to 58/5 shortly after the drinks break in the first session.

Experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tried to launch somewhat of a recovery, but he ultimately fell for 54 runs – his 28th Test half-century – and India were bowled out for 140 runs.

Returning career-best figures of 6/37 – his second five-wicket haul in his 14the Test – Harmer secured a match haul of 9/101.

Adjusting well to conditions

Vice-captain and opening batter Aiden Markram, who broke the record for the most catches in a Test (nine), was delighted with the SA team’s efforts.

“As a group you’ve got to believe you can compete against the best in their backyard,” Markram said after the game.

“We had a few moments of good luck along the way, but we’re bloody proud of the team. As a unit we’ve been pretty good to find ways to adjust to the conditions.”

All-rounder Marco Jansen, who made 93 runs in the Proteas first innings and took six wickets in India’s first innings, was named Player of the Match.

Harmer, who had grabbed eight wickets in the first Test, received the Player of the Series award.

Temba Bavuma continued his impressive run as Proteas captain, remaining unbeaten after 12 matches at the helm.